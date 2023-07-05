Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Health visits LRMC (1080p)

Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, visited Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany on July 10th 2023. This was Dr. Martinez-Lopez first visit as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and wanted to focus on military medical readiness. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)
