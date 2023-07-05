A B-Roll package of Airmen boarding and loading cargo on a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. NE 23-2 fosters collaboration to boost agility and coordination that allows the United States to deliver prompt assistance in the event of a crisis in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 01:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890581
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-DU754-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109769708
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|IWO TO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Edge Cargo Load, by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT