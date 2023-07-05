Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge Cargo Load

    IWO TO, JAPAN

    07.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A B-Roll package of Airmen boarding and loading cargo on a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. NE 23-2 fosters collaboration to boost agility and coordination that allows the United States to deliver prompt assistance in the event of a crisis in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 01:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890581
    VIRIN: 230707-F-DU754-2001
    Filename: DOD_109769708
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: IWO TO, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    366FW
    Northern Edge 23 2
    NE 23 2

