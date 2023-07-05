VMFA-115 sharpens their skills in Kadena AB during Northern Edge 23-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, take off in support of Northern Edge (NE) 23-2 from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. As the stand-in force aviation combat element, 1st MAW utilized NE 23-2 to establish robust kill webs and bridge Marine aviation command and control (C2), sensor, and shooter capabilities across the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)