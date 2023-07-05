U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, take off in support of Northern Edge (NE) 23-2 from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. As the stand-in force aviation combat element, 1st MAW utilized NE 23-2 to establish robust kill webs and bridge Marine aviation command and control (C2), sensor, and shooter capabilities across the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 02:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890580
|VIRIN:
|230714-M-RM278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109769707
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VMFA-115 sharpens their skills in Kadena AB during Northern Edge 23-2, by Sgt Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
