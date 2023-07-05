Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-115 sharpens their skills in Kadena AB during Northern Edge 23-2

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jose Angeles 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, take off in support of Northern Edge (NE) 23-2 from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. As the stand-in force aviation combat element, 1st MAW utilized NE 23-2 to establish robust kill webs and bridge Marine aviation command and control (C2), sensor, and shooter capabilities across the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 02:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890580
    VIRIN: 230714-M-RM278-1001
    Filename: DOD_109769707
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-115 sharpens their skills in Kadena AB during Northern Edge 23-2, by Sgt Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    F/A-18
    VMFA-115
    1stMaw
    NorthernEdge23

