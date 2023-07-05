Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bataan death March

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.03.2023

    Video by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. soldiers participate in the Bataan Death march on Camp Casey, April 3. The Bataan Death March was the transfer of 75,000 American and Filipino soldiers over 66 miles, in 1942 by the Japanese Army

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 01:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890578
    VIRIN: 230323-A-Qa044-1001
    Filename: DOD_109769703
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: KR

    This work, Bataan death March, by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Area I
    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P
    USAG Y-C

