    Juneteenth

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2023

    Video by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    EEO Manager Tiana Ashford hosted an Juneteenth event at the Impact Zone on Camp Casey, June 15.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 00:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890577
    VIRIN: 230615-A-QA044-1001
    Filename: DOD_109769700
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Area I
    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P
    USAG Y-C

