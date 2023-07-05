EEO Manager Tiana Ashford hosted an Juneteenth event at the Impact Zone on Camp Casey, June 15.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 00:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890577
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-QA044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109769700
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
