Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summer Safety Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230718-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 18, 2023) - This spot was created to raise awareness about proper safety practices during the Japanese summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 00:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890576
    VIRIN: 230718-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109769664
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Safety Spot, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Summer, Safety, Japan, Yokosuka, CFAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT