Aircrew from the Royal Canadian Air Force operate a CC-130J Super Hercules aircraft for a coalition airdrop over Tinian during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 22:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890573
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-CQ002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109769528
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Canadian Air Force Completes Coalition Airdrop for Mobility Guardian 23, by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT