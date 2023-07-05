Royal Canadian Air Force Completes Coalition Airdrop for Mobility Guardian 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890573" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircrew from the Royal Canadian Air Force operate a CC-130J Super Hercules aircraft for a coalition airdrop over Tinian during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)