    Royal Canadian Air Force Completes Coalition Airdrop for Mobility Guardian 23

    GUAM

    07.12.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the Royal Canadian Air Force operate a CC-130J Super Hercules aircraft for a coalition airdrop over Tinian during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890573
    VIRIN: 230717-F-CQ002-1001
    Filename: DOD_109769528
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: GU

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23

