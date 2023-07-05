Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What has the Army done for you?

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2023

    Video by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Soldiers on Camp Casey describe their experiences in the Army, June 9. To show support for the Army's 248 birthday.
    The Army has given many people new opportunities and allowed them to overcome their own challenges to become a stronger person and a better soldier.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 21:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890569
    VIRIN: 230609-A-QA044-1001
    Filename: DOD_109769420
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: KR

    This work, What has the Army done for you?, by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

