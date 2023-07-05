What has the Army done for you?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890569" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers on Camp Casey describe their experiences in the Army, June 9. To show support for the Army's 248 birthday.

The Army has given many people new opportunities and allowed them to overcome their own challenges to become a stronger person and a better soldier.