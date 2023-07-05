The Royal Australian Air Force conducted low levels while U.S. Air Force aeromedical evacuation members conducted training during Mobility Guardian 23 over the Pacific Ocean, July 13, 2023 MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890564
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-JT564-5183
|Filename:
|DOD_109769298
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mobility Guardian 23 RAAF/USAF AE training/Low levels, by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT