Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady Jill Biden Hosts a Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer at the White House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    First Lady Jill Biden Hosts a Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer at the White House

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 19:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 890562
    Filename: DOD_109769296
    Length: 00:12:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Jill Biden Hosts a Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer at the White House, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT