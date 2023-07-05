Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPL Cassidy Reagan Soldier Spotlight

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    104th Training Division (Leader Training)

    Cpl. Cassidy Reagan, a Cadet Summer Training instructor with 4th Battalion, 399th Training Regiment (CST), explains her dual roles as a civilian realtor and an Army CST Training instructor.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890550
    VIRIN: 230715-A-LD390-5616
    Filename: DOD_109769052
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, CPL Cassidy Reagan Soldier Spotlight, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    108th Training Command
    104th Training Command
    Cadet Summer Training
    399th Regiment

