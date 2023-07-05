Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of the Air Force - Coaching

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Katherine Buitrago 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    The Department of the Air Force (DAF) values coaching as an Enterprise imperative for transformative development across the Total Force. The DAF’s Coaching Program aligns with the National Security Strategy's emphasis on investing in our people, SECAF's priority to ensure force readiness, and CSAF's action order - Airmen to develop exceptional leaders for the future.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: DC, US

    Airmen
    leadership
    Guardians
    Air Force
    coaching
    Space Force

