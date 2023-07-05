B52s in JBER: Take off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, take off in support of a bomber Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 14, 2023. The ACE exercise aims to enhance interoperability and build enduring relationships with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)