Two B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, take off in support of a bomber Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 14, 2023. The ACE exercise aims to enhance interoperability and build enduring relationships with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890537
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-DA270-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109768767
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B52s in JBER: Take off, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
