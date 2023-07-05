908 SFS Engages in Expandable Baton Training

No matter what challenges come their way, the 908th Security Forces Squadron “Defenders” stay composed, concentrated, and prepared to carry out their mission. However, their high level of discipline and preparedness does not come without hours of training beforehand. Recently, during the July Unit Training Assembly, a contingent of 25 members from the 908 SFS participated in expandable baton training, a skill that security forces personnel must stay proficient in. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
