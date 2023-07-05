Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908 SFS Engages in Expandable Baton Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    No matter what challenges come their way, the 908th Security Forces Squadron “Defenders” stay composed, concentrated, and prepared to carry out their mission. However, their high level of discipline and preparedness does not come without hours of training beforehand. Recently, during the July Unit Training Assembly, a contingent of 25 members from the 908 SFS participated in expandable baton training, a skill that security forces personnel must stay proficient in. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 14:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890534
    VIRIN: 230717-F-MG843-1001
    Filename: DOD_109768623
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908 SFS Engages in Expandable Baton Training, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT