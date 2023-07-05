Coast Guard rescues kite surfer beset by weather near Port Mansfield, Texas

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi hoists a kite surfer who was beset by weather off Bird Island near Port Mansfield, Texas, July 15, 2023. On-scene weather conditions were 2-foot seas and winds of 17 mph. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890527
|VIRIN:
|230715-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109768556
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PORT MANSFIELD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
