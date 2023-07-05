Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues kite surfer beset by weather near Port Mansfield, Texas

    PORT MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi hoists a kite surfer who was beset by weather off Bird Island near Port Mansfield, Texas, July 15, 2023. On-scene weather conditions were 2-foot seas and winds of 17 mph. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890527
    VIRIN: 230715-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109768556
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PORT MANSFIELD, TX, US 

