Cyber Shield Network Owner

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Reno 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Mark Bowling, Network Owner, Cyber Shield 2023

    More than 800 National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather during this year’s Cyber Shield Training exercise at the Professional Education Center, Little Rock Ark., June 2-16, 2023. More than 36 states and territories will participate in the event and will make a significant milestone as members from five State Partnership Programs join forces with the National Guard cyber teams for the first time during the event. (Video by: Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Reno, Kentucky Army National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890520
    VIRIN: 230612-A-JR301-5694
    Filename: DOD_109768344
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    TAGS

    Cyber
    National Guard
    CyberShield23

