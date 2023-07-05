Cyber Shield Network Owner

Mark Bowling, Network Owner, Cyber Shield 2023
More than 800 National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather during this year’s Cyber Shield Training exercise at the Professional Education Center, Little Rock Ark., June 2-16, 2023. More than 36 states and territories will participate in the event and will make a significant milestone as members from five State Partnership Programs join forces with the National Guard cyber teams for the first time during the event. (Video by: Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Reno, Kentucky Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 14:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890520
|VIRIN:
|230612-A-JR301-5694
|Filename:
|DOD_109768344
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
