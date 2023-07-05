Cyber Shield Network Owner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mark Bowling, Network Owner, Cyber Shield 2023



More than 800 National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather during this year’s Cyber Shield Training exercise at the Professional Education Center, Little Rock Ark., June 2-16, 2023. More than 36 states and territories will participate in the event and will make a significant milestone as members from five State Partnership Programs join forces with the National Guard cyber teams for the first time during the event. (Video by: Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Reno, Kentucky Army National Guard)