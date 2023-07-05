Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Aircrew Brief during Mobility Guardian 23

    GUAM

    07.16.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Mobility Guardian aircrew members receive a morning brief on weather, upcoming missions and expectations. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. James Cason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890518
    VIRIN: 230716-F-VR222-5001
    Filename: DOD_109768326
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: GU

    TAGS

    AMC
    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open INDOPACIFIC
    MG23

