Coast Guard Commandant and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Address Work Force

Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Master Chief Heath B. Jones, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, address the Coast Guard work force on actions being taken after Operation Fouled Anchor at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2023. Admiral Fagan has directed a 90-day Accountability and Transparency Review of the current law, policy, processes, practices, resources and Service culture relevant to eradicating sexual assault and harassment within the organization. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles and Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)