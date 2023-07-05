Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Commandant and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Address Work Force

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Master Chief Heath B. Jones, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, address the Coast Guard work force on actions being taken after Operation Fouled Anchor at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2023. Admiral Fagan has directed a 90-day Accountability and Transparency Review of the current law, policy, processes, practices, resources and Service culture relevant to eradicating sexual assault and harassment within the organization. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles and Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DC, US

    Coast Guard
    Operation Fouled Anchor
    Sexual Assault and Harassment

