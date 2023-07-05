Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135R Stratotanker Landing Gear Repair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Airman Elise Faurote 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The landing gear of a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to Grissom Air Reserve Base is repaired July 11, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 13:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890516
    VIRIN: 230711-F-AC360-1001
    Filename: DOD_109768162
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135R Stratotanker Landing Gear Repair, by AB Elise Faurote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135R Stratotanker
    434th ARW
    Landing gear repair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT