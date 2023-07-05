Mobility Guardian 23 C-17 Maintenance prep

The 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducting maintenance operations to prepare aircraft for Mobility Guardian 23 missions at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 1st, 2023. Mobility Guardian 23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890513
|VIRIN:
|230701-F-FM571-2212
|Filename:
|DOD_109768063
|Length:
|00:07:42
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
