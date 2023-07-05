Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobility Guardian 23 C-17 Maintenance prep

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    The 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducting maintenance operations to prepare aircraft for Mobility Guardian 23 missions at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., July 1st, 2023. Mobility Guardian 23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890513
    VIRIN: 230701-F-FM571-2212
    Filename: DOD_109768063
    Length: 00:07:42
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian 23 C-17 Maintenance prep, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT