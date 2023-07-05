Watch this video for step-by-step instructions on how to schedule an appointment at the Adolescent and Young Adult Clinic at the CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Primary Care Clinic. (with subtitles)
|07.14.2023
|07.17.2023 10:19
|PSA
|890501
|230714-D-MT464-1276
|DOD_109767623
|00:02:32
|US
|0
|0
This work, Patient Portal: Scheduling an appointment at the Adolescent and Young Adult Clinic, by Craig Barnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
