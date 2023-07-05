Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group Commanding Officer Col. Nathan Krick relinquishes command to Col. Jamel Neville, the incoming MCCWG CO on Fort George G. Meade, July 7, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 10:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890494
|VIRIN:
|230707-M-SD553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109767482
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group Change of Command, by LCpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
