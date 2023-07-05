Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890494" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group Commanding Officer Col. Nathan Krick relinquishes command to Col. Jamel Neville, the incoming MCCWG CO on Fort George G. Meade, July 7, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen)