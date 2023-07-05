Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group Change of Command

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group Commanding Officer Col. Nathan Krick relinquishes command to Col. Jamel Neville, the incoming MCCWG CO on Fort George G. Meade, July 7, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890494
    VIRIN: 230707-M-SD553-1001
    Filename: DOD_109767482
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group Change of Command, by LCpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    MCCYWG
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    TheFewtheProud
    Jamel Neville

