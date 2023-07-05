The 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron mission continues to be ready, responsive and reliable in support of the 39th Air Base Wing's mission to protect NATOS southern flank.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 09:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|890492
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-AP057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109767453
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron Mission Video, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
