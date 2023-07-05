Watch this video for step-by-step instructions on how to find your health care provider on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. (now with subtitles)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 09:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|890488
|VIRIN:
|230714-D-MT464-1615
|Filename:
|DOD_109767407
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Patient Portal: Finding My Doctor, by Craig Barnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
