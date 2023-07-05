Spanish operators with Special Operations Group III and U.S. Army Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a simulated raid during a Joint Combined Exchange Training exercise, June 29, 2023, near Alicante, Spain.
U.S. Special Operations Command Europe takes every opportunity to train with NATO allies and partners to build and maintain working relationships. Operating together, they refine collective tactics, techniques, and procedures to ensure that they effectively maintain a secure, stable Mediterranean region against any current or emerging threat.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 09:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890484
|VIRIN:
|230629-Z-AY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109767351
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|ALICANTE, ES
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Green Berets Conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training Exercise with Allies in Spain, by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
