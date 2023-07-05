Green Berets Conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training Exercise with Allies in Spain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890484" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spanish operators with Special Operations Group III and U.S. Army Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a simulated raid during a Joint Combined Exchange Training exercise, June 29, 2023, near Alicante, Spain.

U.S. Special Operations Command Europe takes every opportunity to train with NATO allies and partners to build and maintain working relationships. Operating together, they refine collective tactics, techniques, and procedures to ensure that they effectively maintain a secure, stable Mediterranean region against any current or emerging threat.

(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)