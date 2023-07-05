2nd Brigade,

2nd Battalion, 122nd Artillery Regiment, Illinois National Guard, air lifting M-109 and M-777 howitzers and M1097A1 HMMWVs Apr. 22, 2023, at Marseilles Training Center. The CH-47F Chinook helicopter, was crewed by Chief Warrant Officer 4, Michael Hever, Chief Warrant Officer William Fargher, Sgt. Travis Devries, and Sgt. Dillon Weese of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890483
|VIRIN:
|230422-Z-SG034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109767298
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
