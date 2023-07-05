Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Brigade,

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARSEILLES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Video by Capt. Aaron Peskuski 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    2nd Battalion, 122nd Artillery Regiment, Illinois National Guard, air lifting M-109 and M-777 howitzers and M1097A1 HMMWVs Apr. 22, 2023, at Marseilles Training Center. The CH-47F Chinook helicopter, was crewed by Chief Warrant Officer 4, Michael Hever, Chief Warrant Officer William Fargher, Sgt. Travis Devries, and Sgt. Dillon Weese of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890483
    VIRIN: 230422-Z-SG034-1001
    Filename: DOD_109767298
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: MARSEILLES, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Brigade,, by CPT Aaron Peskuski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Lift
    Aircraft
    CH
    33rd IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT