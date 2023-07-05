Kaiserslautern Polizei Public Safety Announcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Polizei Commissioners Yon Degen and Kai Fauss speak about multiple topics in regard to public safety such as domestic violence, pickpocketing and driving under the influence. This was in partnership with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command to reach the public as the holiday season approached. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)