Polizei Commissioners Yon Degen and Kai Fauss speak about multiple topics in regard to public safety such as domestic violence, pickpocketing and driving under the influence. This was in partnership with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command to reach the public as the holiday season approached. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 07:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|890476
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-SS112-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109767179
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaiserslautern Polizei Public Safety Announcement, by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
