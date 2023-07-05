Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern Polizei Public Safety Announcement

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Polizei Commissioners Yon Degen and Kai Fauss speak about multiple topics in regard to public safety such as domestic violence, pickpocketing and driving under the influence. This was in partnership with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command to reach the public as the holiday season approached. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 07:46
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

