NAS Sigonella Community Calendar informs the local community about upcoming events in their area. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Berksteiner)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 04:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|890475
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-UY393-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109767173
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NAS Sigonella Community Calendar 23July10-23July14, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT