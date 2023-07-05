Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN TV In Focus: The Future of MDG Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Medical Group implemented Virtual Reality equipment for medical readiness training for members assignment to Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 15, 2023. VR Training allows participants to simulate different medical emergency scenarios and gain confidence and knowledge in providing medical care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 02:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890465
    VIRIN: 230616-F-JP321-1001
    Filename: DOD_109767039
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Virtual Reality
    31st Medical Group
    VR Training

