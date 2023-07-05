Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA Friendship Week 2023 Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2023

    Video by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    KATUSA Friendship Week is a week long event where U.S. Soldiers and there Korean counterparts take part in activities to strengthen the bond between the ROK and U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 00:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890447
    VIRIN: 230531-A-MH955-8386
    Filename: DOD_109766797
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA Friendship Week 2023 Spotlight, by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Area I
    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P
    USAG Y-C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT