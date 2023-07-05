KATUSA Friendship Week is a week long event where U.S. Soldiers and there Korean counterparts take part in activities to strengthen the bond between the ROK and U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Mya Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 00:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890447
|VIRIN:
|230531-A-MH955-8386
|Filename:
|DOD_109766797
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA Friendship Week 2023 Spotlight, by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
