USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA Friendship Week 2023 Spotlight

KATUSA Friendship Week is a week long event where U.S. Soldiers and there Korean counterparts take part in activities to strengthen the bond between the ROK and U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Mya Zavala)