Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Port Operations Before Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Gray 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division perform port operations before Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023. Talisman Sabre is designed to test our respective forces in planning and conducting multinational and multi-service operations and improve the readiness and interoperability between Australian and US forces and other partner nations. Occurring every two years, Talisman Sabre reflects the closeness of our alliance and strength of our enduring military relationship with the United States and also our commitment to working with likeminded partners in the region. The Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 22 - Aug 4.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 22:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890442
    VIRIN: 230702-A-MT359-1101
    PIN: 1101
    Filename: DOD_109766581
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Operations Before Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, by SFC Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Readiness
    AlliesAndPartners
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT