Port-to-Fort Operations Before Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890441" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division navigate local streets during a port-to-fort convoy before Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 at Darwin, Australia, July 3, 2023. Talisman Sabre is designed to test our respective forces in planning and conducting multinational and multi-service operations and improve the readiness and interoperability between Australian and US forces and other partner nations. Occurring every two years, Talisman Sabre reflects the closeness of our alliance and strength of our enduring military relationship with the United States and also our commitment to working with likeminded partners in the region. The Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 22 - Aug 4.