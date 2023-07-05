Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Pilot Interview

    GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Steve Heddle, a squadron chief check pilot assigned to the 436 Transportation Squadron, talks about the multinational aeromedical evacuation flight and how it relates his job as a pilot and to the overall mission of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 at at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint
    foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 12:43
    Category: Interviews
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Pilot Interview, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

