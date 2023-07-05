Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Steve Heddle, a squadron chief check pilot assigned to the 436 Transportation Squadron, talks about the multinational aeromedical evacuation flight and how it relates his job as a pilot and to the overall mission of Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 at at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint
foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 12:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890426
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-CQ002-5541
|Filename:
|DOD_109766298
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Multinational Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Pilot Interview, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT