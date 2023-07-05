Andersen AFB Coalition Airdrop

The Aircrew of a Royal Canadian Air Force CC130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 436th Transportation Squadron participates in a coalition airdrop over Tinian during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890424
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-CQ002-1814
|Filename:
|DOD_109766265
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
