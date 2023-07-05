Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5TH RTB AIRBORNE OPERATION

    DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion, jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to Charlie Company, 106th Aviation Detachment, Georgia National Guard, using a MC-6 parachute onto Stringer Drop Zone, Dahlonega, Ga., July 14, 2023. These Rangers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and continue to be proficient paratroopers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 21:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890407
    VIRIN: 230714-A-BZ540-1001
    Filename: DOD_109765785
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GA, US 

    This work, 5TH RTB AIRBORNE OPERATION, by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PARATROOPERS
    ARMY RANGER
    COMBAT CAMERA
    AIRBORNE
    982ND

