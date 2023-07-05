Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from lift boat near Pecan Island, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter medevacs a crewmember from a lift boat, approximately 3 miles south of Pecan Island, Louisiana, July 15, 2023. The man was experiencing heart-attack-like symptoms and was brought to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890403
|VIRIN:
|230715-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109765737
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|PECAN ISLAND, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
