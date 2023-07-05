Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from lift boat near Pecan Island, La.

    PECAN ISLAND, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter medevacs a crewmember from a lift boat, approximately 3 miles south of Pecan Island, Louisiana, July 15, 2023. The man was experiencing heart-attack-like symptoms and was brought to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890403
    VIRIN: 230715-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109765737
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PECAN ISLAND, LA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    medevac
    NOLA
    Jayhawk
    liftboat
    Pecan Island

