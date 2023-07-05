Cpl. Dalton Carlson - 88M Motor Transport Operator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Corporal Dalton Carlson, assigned to the 445th Transportation Company, demonstrates the function and capabilities of the power loading system June, 19 2023, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The power loading system is a 5 axle truck capable of loading a variety of large equipment including generators, Humvees, and twenty foot containers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kevin Butler)