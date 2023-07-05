Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Dalton Carlson - 88M Motor Transport Operator

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Video by Spc. Kevin Butler 

    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Corporal Dalton Carlson, assigned to the 445th Transportation Company, demonstrates the function and capabilities of the power loading system June, 19 2023, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The power loading system is a 5 axle truck capable of loading a variety of large equipment including generators, Humvees, and twenty foot containers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kevin Butler)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 17:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890399
    VIRIN: 230619-A-JD616-1001
    Filename: DOD_109765638
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Hometown: WATERLOO, IA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    #Sustainment
    #445th Transportation Company
    #103rd Sustainment Command
    #Be All You Can Be
    #88M Motor Transport Operator
    Corporal Dalton Carlson

