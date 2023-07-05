U.S. Army Reserve Corporal Dalton Carlson, assigned to the 445th Transportation Company, demonstrates the function and capabilities of the power loading system June, 19 2023, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The power loading system is a 5 axle truck capable of loading a variety of large equipment including generators, Humvees, and twenty foot containers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kevin Butler)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890399
|VIRIN:
|230619-A-JD616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109765638
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|WATERLOO, IA, US
This work, Cpl. Dalton Carlson - 88M Motor Transport Operator, by SPC Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
