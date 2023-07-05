UNITAS 2023: Medical Care

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 8 (CLB-8), Combat Logistics Regiment 2 (CLR-2), 2nd Marine Logistics Group (2nd MLG), conduct medical training with the Colombian Navy during an advanced technical medical course for UNITAS LXIV aboard Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 13, 2023. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890398
|VIRIN:
|230713-M-HP122-1153
|Filename:
|DOD_109765637
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|COVENAS, CO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
