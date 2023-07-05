Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition - Obstacle Course Highlights

U.S. Army National Guard non-commissioned officers raced through an obstacle course as part of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9-13, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)
|07.11.2023
|07.15.2023 15:09
|Package
|890397
|230711-Z-XC677-1007
|DOD_109765445
|00:01:00
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
