    Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition - Obstacle Course Highlights

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard non-commissioned officers raced through an obstacle course as part of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9-13, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890397
    VIRIN: 230711-Z-XC677-1007
    Filename: DOD_109765445
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition - Obstacle Course Highlights, by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    NBWC2023

