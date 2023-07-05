Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2023: Rifle Range

    COVENAS, COLOMBIA

    07.12.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Lima Company 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and members of partner nations of UNITAS LXIV participate in marksmanship training aboard Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 12, 2023. UNITAS focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encouraging the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890395
    VIRIN: 230712-M-HP122-1001
    Filename: DOD_109765443
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: COVENAS, CO 

    This work, UNITAS 2023: Rifle Range, by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #UNITAS
    #EnduringPromise
    #PromesaDuradera
    #UNITAS64
    #BicentenarioNaval

