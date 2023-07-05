UNITAS 2023: Rifle Range

U.S. Marines with Lima Company 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and members of partner nations of UNITAS LXIV participate in marksmanship training aboard Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 12, 2023. UNITAS focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encouraging the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890395
|VIRIN:
|230712-M-HP122-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109765443
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|COVENAS, CO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
