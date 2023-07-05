Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2023: Beach Landing

    COVENAS, COLOMBIA

    07.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 88 transports U.S. Marines and equipment with Combat Logistics Battalion 8 (CLB-8), Combat Logistics Regiment 2 (CLR-2), 2nd Marine Logistics Group (2nd MLG) from the San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) to Covenas, Colombia, July 8, 2023, during a beach landing exercise for UNITAS LXIV. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 17:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890392
    VIRIN: 230708-M-HP122-1001
    Filename: DOD_109765436
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: COVENAS, CO 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, UNITAS 2023: Beach Landing, by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #UNITAS
    #EnduringPromise
    #PromesaDuradera
    #UNITAS64
    #BicentenarioNaval

