Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobility Guardian 23 Master Sgt. Hannah Interview pt.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    07.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jacob Hannah, 120th Air Wing crew chief, speaks about Mobility Guardian 23 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2023. MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Zachary Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 14:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890391
    VIRIN: 230714-F-XM616-5421
    Filename: DOD_109765413
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian 23 Master Sgt. Hannah Interview pt.2, by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT