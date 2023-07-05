Mobility Guardian 23 Australian/U.S. Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Interview

Royal Australian Air Force Flying Officer Alyssa Collins, Officer in Charge assigned to the 3 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, speaks on behalf of the 3 AMES experience at Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 11, 2023. Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 14:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890387
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-FM551-4065
|Filename:
|DOD_109765385
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
