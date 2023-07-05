Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian 23 Australian/U.S. Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Interview

    GUAM

    07.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Flying Officer Alyssa Collins, Officer in Charge assigned to the 3 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, speaks on behalf of the 3 AMES experience at Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 11, 2023. Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 14:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890387
    VIRIN: 230711-F-FM551-4065
    Filename: DOD_109765385
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: GU

    This work, Mobility Guardian 23 Australian/U.S. Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Interview, by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

