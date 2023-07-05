Mobility Guardian 23 Australian/U.S. Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890387" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Royal Australian Air Force Flying Officer Alyssa Collins, Officer in Charge assigned to the 3 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, speaks on behalf of the 3 AMES experience at Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 11, 2023. Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)