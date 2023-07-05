Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian 23 Flightline Imagery

    GUAM

    07.11.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Flightline imagery during Mobility Guardian 23, July 11, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890386
    VIRIN: 230711-F-VR222-3676
    Filename: DOD_109765378
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: GU

    This work, Mobility Guardian 23 Flightline Imagery, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

