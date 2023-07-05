Flightline imagery during Mobility Guardian 23, July 11, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890386
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-VR222-3676
|Filename:
|DOD_109765378
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Guardian 23 Flightline Imagery, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT