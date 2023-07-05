Mobility Guardian 23 maintainers hone fly-away speed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew members and maintainers practice fly-away speed during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. The Airmen succeeded in accomplishing the desired test time of under 15 minutes that spanned from alerting to the jet to being ready for takeoff. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)