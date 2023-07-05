Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobility Guardian 23 maintainers hone fly-away speed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    07.15.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew members and maintainers practice fly-away speed during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. The Airmen succeeded in accomplishing the desired test time of under 15 minutes that spanned from alerting to the jet to being ready for takeoff. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890382
    VIRIN: 230714-F-UQ958-9988
    Filename: DOD_109765355
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian 23 maintainers hone fly-away speed, by TSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT