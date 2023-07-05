U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew members and maintainers practice fly-away speed during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 15, 2023. The Airmen succeeded in accomplishing the desired test time of under 15 minutes that spanned from alerting to the jet to being ready for takeoff. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890382
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-UQ958-9988
|Filename:
|DOD_109765355
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Guardian 23 maintainers hone fly-away speed, by TSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
