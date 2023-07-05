U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, delivered five pallets of water provided by FEMA to a distribution site impacted by flooding, July 14, 2023, Ludlow, Vt. The Vermont National Guard was activated in order to respond to flood relief operations throughout the state of Vermont.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890381
|VIRIN:
|230714-Z-NB545-8562
|Filename:
|DOD_109765354
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|LUDLOW, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont National Guard Water Delivery-Ludlow, by 1LT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT