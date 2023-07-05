U.S. Marines from VMM-774 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron VMM-774 , 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, transport troops and cargo with MV-22 Ospreys onto the San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) June 29, 2023, in support of UNITAS LXIV. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 12:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890374
|VIRIN:
|230708-M-HP122-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109765326
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO-CLASS AMPHIBIOUS TRANSPORTATION DOCK USS NEW YORK (LPD 21), NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UNITAS 2023: Osprey Landing, by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT