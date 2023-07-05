Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat-readiness during live-fire exercise in Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    07.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct a M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer live-fire qualification exercise at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, July 12. The qualification consisted of tables which are a range of exercises and criteria designed to assess the crew's proficiency and readiness. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890372
    VIRIN: 230712-Z-AS463-2163
    Filename: DOD_109765152
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: PABRADE, LT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat-readiness during live-fire exercise in Lithuania, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

