B-Roll: U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat-readiness during live-fire exercise in Lithuania

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct a M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer live-fire qualification exercise at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, July 12. The qualification consisted of tables which are a range of exercises and criteria designed to assess the crew's proficiency and readiness. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)