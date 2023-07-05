Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Day Youth Impact Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Pfc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    A group of eager young participants gathered with Oahu-based Soldiers & University of Hawaii staff and athletes at Fort DeRussy, home of the historic U.S. Army Museum, on July 14, as part of the Hawaii Youth Impact Program’s Army Day event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 23:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890369
    VIRIN: 230714-A-OL548-1399
    Filename: DOD_109764924
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Day Youth Impact Program, by PFC Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    u.s. army pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT